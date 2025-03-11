Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Dark Chapters” is the debut album by the Berlin-based band KY (pronounced: /keɪ waɪ/). The album features 10 tracks for the download version, while the physical version contains the exclusive bonus song “Save Me”.

KY’s sound blends electronic elements with rock influences with Acey Jee on vocals, which have been compared to Alison Moyet.

Interesting detail, Acey is also the composer and producer of KY and is one of the few artists out there making a living out of her music work as she is a full-time singer, background singer, composer (also for other artists), choir director, producer and vocal coach.

The album was preceeded by a string of singles: “Neon lights (radio edit)”, “Off my meds (Sea of Sin remix)”, “Off my meds”, “Other demons – the remixes”, “Demons”, “Grey room single + remixes”.

Check out the Videos for “Grey Room” and “Demons”.

You can download the full album on Bandcamp now.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/dark-chapters">Dark Chapters by KY</a>

