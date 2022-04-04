¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert
Out now is the debut album, “I”, by the German electro/industrial trio ¡-PAHL-!. The band…
Out now is the debut album, “I”, by the German electro/industrial trio ¡-PAHL-!. The band consists of Olaf Parusel, Leonardo von Leibnitz, and Peter Hardlab. On “I” they also got the help from Viola Manigk who delivered some extra vocals.
The project dates already from November 2014 when the three members united (Olaf, Leo and Peter), each of them dissatisfied with their current musical projects. “Tired of the erratic behavior of their peers” as they describe it, they started a joint musical project. The first studio session took place in January 2015.
Out now is the band’s latest video “DYO”, which is dedicated to Louis Zachert whose untimely death was a real shock to all band members and many other scene people.
And here is the full album to check out.
