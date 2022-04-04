¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

April 4, 2022 bernard

Out now is the debut album, “I”, by the German electro/industrial trio ¡-PAHL-!. The band…
¡-PAHL-! releases debut album'I' - new video'DYO' out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

Out now is the debut album, “I”, by the German electro/industrial trio ¡-PAHL-!. The band consists of Olaf Parusel, Leonardo von Leibnitz, and Peter Hardlab. On “I” they also got the help from Viola Manigk who delivered some extra vocals.

The project dates already from November 2014 when the three members united (Olaf, Leo and Peter), each of them dissatisfied with their current musical projects. “Tired of the erratic behavior of their peers” as they describe it, they started a joint musical project. The first studio session took place in January 2015.

Out now is the band’s latest video “DYO”, which is dedicated to Louis Zachert whose untimely death was a real shock to all band members and many other scene people.

And here is the full album to check out.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , ,

You may have missed

¡-PAHL-! releases debut album 'I' - new video 'DYO' out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

April 4, 2022 bernard
ImJudas interview: 'Force the hand of chance'

ImJudas interview: ‘Force the hand of chance’

April 4, 2022 bernard
First 7 albums by Canada's electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

First 7 albums by Canada’s electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

April 4, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with iVardensphere: ‘Building “Ragemaker” Was Freeing’

April 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Fusspils 11 launches new single, a cover of Rammstein's 'Haifisch', and video

Fusspils 11 launches new single, a cover of Rammstein’s ‘Haifisch’, and video

April 1, 2022 bernard