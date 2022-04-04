Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: ‘Save And Suffocate’

The Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS make a welcome return with a brand new single and promo video, “Save And Suffocate”, out to coincide with their appearance at Sheffield’s Resistanz Festival this Easter.

“Save And Suffocate”, out via the DWA label, finds the Australian trio of Josh, Keeva and Ryan combining bass music and progressive metal into a very attractive cocktail, in the tradition of their previous singles “Full Scale Revolt” and “Singularity”.

“Save And Suffocate” will be available both digitally and in an ultra-limited black-based CD edition from April 15 on, backed with the exclusive b-side “Shoot To Kill, Think To Win”. You can pre-order the single right now from Bandcamp. CD copies can be obtained exclusively at Resistanz Festival prior to the general release date for the CD which is May 6.

The video is released today in a premiere exclusive to Side-Line and was directed and edited by the band’s Josh Rombout.

Below is the Bandcamp pre-order!

<a href="https://SIRUS-official.bandcamp.com/album/save-and-suffocate-5">Save And Suffocate by SIRUS</a>