Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: ‘Save And Suffocate’
The Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS make a welcome return with a brand new single and…
The Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS make a welcome return with a brand new single and promo video, “Save And Suffocate”, out to coincide with their appearance at Sheffield’s Resistanz Festival this Easter.
“Save And Suffocate”, out via the DWA label, finds the Australian trio of Josh, Keeva and Ryan combining bass music and progressive metal into a very attractive cocktail, in the tradition of their previous singles “Full Scale Revolt” and “Singularity”.
“Save And Suffocate” will be available both digitally and in an ultra-limited black-based CD edition from April 15 on, backed with the exclusive b-side “Shoot To Kill, Think To Win”. You can pre-order the single right now from Bandcamp. CD copies can be obtained exclusively at Resistanz Festival prior to the general release date for the CD which is May 6.
The video is released today in a premiere exclusive to Side-Line and was directed and edited by the band’s Josh Rombout.
Below is the Bandcamp pre-order!
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether