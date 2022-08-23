Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores ‘imaginal’ ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album ‘The Encrimsoned’

(Photo by Geoffrey Meuli) The Liège based Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi (Ultraphallus, IVA BEDLAM, Cities A.D.) explores ‘imaginal’ ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on his new album “The Encrimsoned” which is dedicated to Hardy Fox (The Residents) and which began which began with the 2018 release “Animalwrath”. The album is out on September 20th via the Sub Rosa label.

Maggi enlisted an ensemble of collaborators for the final recordings including Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem In My Heart) (voice, organ, noise), Maja Jantar (voice), and Tom Malmendier (drums, objects) – who all played on the first volume “Animalwrath” – as well as new recruits Xaviere Fertin (bass clarinet, clarinet) and Sebastien Schmit (Drums, gongs, steel tongue drum, percussion).

Watch “The Encrimsoned” teaser below.

About Phil Maggi

Phil Maggi (1980) is the founding vocalist of the heavy-rock band Ultraphallus, the creator of electronic avant-pop combo IVA BEDLAM and has developed an extensive body of work as a solo musician with releases on labels including Idiosyncratics and Sub Rosa Records. He also participates as an improviser in the Qumrân Grounds project and is involved in numerous other collaborations.

With his various projects, he has shared the stage and/or collaborated with Keith Rowe, Philippe Petit, Oxbow, KK Null, Tuxedomoon, Thor Harris, Hey Colossus, Nadja, Moe, Hati, Batur Somnez, Jerusalem In My Heart, Sote, Phill Niblock among others. He has also closely collaborated with Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem In My Heart), Brooklyn hip-hop legend SENSATIONAL, Eugene Robinson (Oxbow), Thisquietarmy, Yannick Franck (aka RAUM), Maja Jantar, Oren Bloedow (Elysian Fields), ssaliva and many more.

About the Sub Rosa label

Sub Rosa is a record label based in Brussels specializing in avant-garde music, electronic music, world music and noise music. Directed by Guy-Marc Hinant and Frédéric Walheer, Sub Rosa has released over 250 titles of experimental, drone music, noise music, Musique concrète, ritual music and film music.

Sub Rosa was established at the end of the ‘80s, and expanded its catalogue in the mid-‘90s through the release of electronic music. The soundtrack album by Laibach for the Neue Slowenische Kunst production “Baptism” was one of the labels’ early releases.

The label has also released archival material related to prominent twentieth-century avant-garde figures such as Marcel Duchamp, William S. Burroughs, James Joyce, and Kurt Schwitters. Sub Rosa also releases material from a number of important electronic music composers, such as (Luc Ferrari, Henri Pousseur, Tod Dockstader, Nam June Paik, Francisco López); and traditional music from around the world in anthologies of Inuit sound, the Master Musicians of Joujouka, Tibetan music and Bhutanese music, recorded by John Levy).

An interesting label, for the more ecclectic minds.