New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

August 23, 2022 bernard

The Bristol (UK) based synthpop duo Strange Futures have are to release their third single,…
The Bristol (UK) based synthpop duo Strange Futures have are to release their third single, “Closing Days”, on 23rd August.

The band describes “Closing Days” as “an italo-infused slice of dancefloor-friendly synthpop, countering melancholic observations of the world around us with dreamlike synths and a beat to move to.” The single will also appear on the band’s forthcoming debut album “Joyful Dystopia”, which is due for release on the band’s own label Vital Breath on September 21st this year with preorder starting on 2nd September.

Behind Strange Futures we find Alastair Power from Goteki and Alice Sheridan from New Haunts. The project was formed at the beginning of 2021 in Bristol, UK.

And here is the video.

So far the band released 2 other singles , “another Time” and “Visitor”.


