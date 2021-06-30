Out now on Spotify and other platforms: reissue 2016 album by Italian dark electro act Synapsyche with bonus track

While the Italian dark electro act Synapsyche are currently locked in the studio to record all new material, the band’s label Alfa Matrix has re-released the band’s 2016 album “The Abyss Effect” with a bonus track, a rather surprising cover of Moby’s hit “Lift Me Up”.

The reissued album is available on Bandcamp and all other platforms such as Spotify.

Originally released on May 13th 2016, “The Abyss Effect” is the trademark album for Synapsyche offering their by now well known mix of dark electro and harsh EBM. Included are such tracks as “We All Suck”, “Venereal”, “The Flesh Party” and the hit single, “Hate And Psyche”.

The album will certainly please the fans of Combichrist, Alien Vampires or yet Suicide Commando.

You can check out the album below on Bandcamp and Spotify.

