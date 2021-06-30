Minimal techno act Rival Consoles returns with a rather juicy single, ‘Pulses of Information’

(Photo by Özge Cöne) Side-Line has always been about letting you discover new exciting sounds. Here’s one which most of you probably still haven’t discovered despite a career of over a decade. Let’s introduce Ryan Lee West, better known by his stage name Rival Consoles. He is a British electronic musician who over the past 12 years has been releasing all of his albums and EPs on Erased Tapes Records.

Musically Rival Consoles’ style can be best described as a combination of ambient, shoegaze, minimal techno and cinematic, all of it mostly created with analogue synths, pedals and degraded processes. You might call it avant-garde, we prefer to call it minimal techno.

He now has a new single out, “Pulses of Information”, ahead of his return to the live scene. And you will probably agree with us that this single is an ear worm.

Check “Pulses of Information” on YouTube.