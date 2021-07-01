Verneblung debuts with a slowed down industrial / deathwave album on Germany’s Blackjack Illuminist Records label

Out via the Königs Wusterhausen (DE) based post-punk / ambient label Blackjack Illuminist Records is the debut album by Verneblung, an act which brings slowed down industrial / deathwave. “Ready To Drown” counts 8 tracks.

Hailing from the rural surroundings of Cologne (DE), Verneblung was formed in 2018. The band’s sound can be described as a a mixture of dark synth-drenched wave hymns driven by bass-heavy industrial downtempo beats. The duo consists of Nadin Klein (vocals) and Adnan Abbas (music) and the band was founded in an attempt to pair the sound of the city’s break core underground with the vocalist’s love for Janis Joplin’s and Jim Morisson’s idea of blues.

You can check out the full album below, here’s also the video for the first single “Cracked Puppet”.

And below is the full album. Note that the album is also out on CD and cassette via Bandcamp next to the download version. The CD comes in a handmade sleeve with a hand-drawn Verneblung logo on the CD. The limited edtion swimming pool blue cassette is limited to 15 and also includes a hand-drawn Verneblung logo on the cassette.





