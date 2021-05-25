Out now and partially sold out: ‘Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn’, the official illustrated history of Depeche Mode by Dutch artist Anton Corbijn

(Photo by Anton Corbijn) Out now is “Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn“, a book that holds over 500 photographs from Corbijn’s personal archives. But that’s not all, it also holds some never seen before, as well as Corbijn’s handwritten captions, sketches, album covers, and personal observations from Corbijn plus an in-depth interview with Depeche Mode.

You’ll recognize formal and informal portraits from places such as Madrid, Hamburg, the California desert, Prague and Marrakech (some taken during the making of iconic videos such as “Enjoy the Silence” and “Personal Jesus”); a multitude of off-the-cuff, candid images; and live shots from all their tours since 1988.

There are (or rather were) 2 editions of which only one is not yet sold out (and which you can order right here).

The first is the € 100 edition (still available here) which comes as a hardcover (24,3 x 34 cm) at 3,67 kg and 512 pages. It’s a multilingual edition available in English, French and German. Next is a collector’s edition (1,786 copies) priced at a whopping € 1.500 (and which is sold out). It came as a hardcover in a clamshell box (31,5 x 44 cm) weighing a healthy 11,91 kg and also counting 512 pages.

Below are two video’s showing the gems. Head here for more info and ordering.