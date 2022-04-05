Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single ‘Todesschlaf’ and double 7 inch

April 5, 2022 bernard

Out via Apocalyptic Vision on April 29th is the new Sopor Aeternus album “Todesschlaf” which…

Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single'Todesschlaf' and double 7 inch

Out via Apocalyptic Vision on April 29th is the new Sopor Aeternus album “Todesschlaf” which comes as a limited CD album. The CD comes in Jewel-Case with 20 pages booklet, and is hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea to strictly 1000 copies holding just 3 tracks: “Todesschlaf #1”, “Todesschlaf #2” and “Todesschlaf #3”.

Also out is a double 7 inch consisting of a black 7″ vinyl and a 7” flexi disc single (playable at your own risk only). The 36-page accompanying booklet comes in a special size (21×21 cm) and the whole is packaged in a folding box printed on both sides, hand-packed and hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea. The set is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single 'Todesschlaf' and double 7 inch

Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single ‘Todesschlaf’ and double 7 inch

April 5, 2022 bernard
Marsheaux sees various very limited reissues on vinyl in December - pre-orders available now

Marsheaux re-release ‘Ath.Lon’ album on vinyl incl. ‘Save Tonight’ EP

April 5, 2022 bernard
Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: 'Save And Suffocate'

Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: ‘Save And Suffocate’

April 4, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! releases debut album 'I' - new video 'DYO' out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

April 4, 2022 bernard
ImJudas interview: 'Force the hand of chance'

ImJudas interview: ‘Force the hand of chance’

April 4, 2022 bernard