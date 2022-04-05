Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single ‘Todesschlaf’ and double 7 inch
Out via Apocalyptic Vision on April 29th is the new Sopor Aeternus album “Todesschlaf” which…
Out via Apocalyptic Vision on April 29th is the new Sopor Aeternus album “Todesschlaf” which comes as a limited CD album. The CD comes in Jewel-Case with 20 pages booklet, and is hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea to strictly 1000 copies holding just 3 tracks: “Todesschlaf #1”, “Todesschlaf #2” and “Todesschlaf #3”.
Also out is a double 7 inch consisting of a black 7″ vinyl and a 7” flexi disc single (playable at your own risk only). The 36-page accompanying booklet comes in a special size (21×21 cm) and the whole is packaged in a folding box printed on both sides, hand-packed and hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea. The set is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide.
