Brand new Sopor Aeternus CD single ‘Todesschlaf’ and double 7 inch

Out via Apocalyptic Vision on April 29th is the new Sopor Aeternus album “Todesschlaf” which comes as a limited CD album. The CD comes in Jewel-Case with 20 pages booklet, and is hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea to strictly 1000 copies holding just 3 tracks: “Todesschlaf #1”, “Todesschlaf #2” and “Todesschlaf #3”.

Also out is a double 7 inch consisting of a black 7″ vinyl and a 7” flexi disc single (playable at your own risk only). The 36-page accompanying booklet comes in a special size (21×21 cm) and the whole is packaged in a folding box printed on both sides, hand-packed and hand-numbered by Anna-Varney Cantodea. The set is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide.