Oscar and the Wolf releases new video/single ‘Livestream’ ahead of new studio album ‘The Shimmer’

Oscar and the Wolf, the the alter ego of Max Colombie, has released a brand new single “Livestream”. This is the third track to be released from the third OATW album “The Shimmer” which is due 22nd October.

There is also a “Livestream” video which acts as a sequel to “Oliver” portraying the same characters in the same dreamlike Summer setting. The video was directed and choreographed by Colombie himself.

Watch the “Livestream” video below.

If you want to compare, then watch the “Oliver” video.

About Oscar and the Wolf

Oscar and the Wolf’s official debut, the 2012 EP “Summer Skin”, was a first teaser for his 2014 debut album “Entity”.

Released in 2017, the second Oscar and the Wolf album, “Infinity”, also introduced producer Jeroen De Pessemier and multi-instrumentalist Ozan Bozdag (who already worked on “Entity” too) in the equation. Both now also work on “The Shimmer” as well.

Concertdates

These are the Oscar and the Wolf first live dates in support of “The Shimmer”.