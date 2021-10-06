Not My God to release new album ‘Simulacra’ on October 15th
As we reported a while back, Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, Kmfdm, Motionless In White) and…
As we reported a while back, Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, Kmfdm, Motionless In White) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) had joined again to record material for their project, Not My God. The pair were no strangers to working together, having both served as live bandmembers for the other’s projects, but Not My God marked their first artistic collaboration, writing and recording together on a studio album.
Coming up now is an all new album, “Simulacra”, holding ten new songs. The first single and video was “Ashes” (directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films) and was a good teaser for what to expect next.
“Simulacra” will be released by Metropolis Records and will be available worldwide on CD, a limited edition Vinyl and all major streaming services on October 15th.
Here’s “Ashes”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.