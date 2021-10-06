Not My God to release new album ‘Simulacra’ on October 15th

As we reported a while back, Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, Kmfdm, Motionless In White) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) had joined again to record material for their project, Not My God. The pair were no strangers to working together, having both served as live bandmembers for the other’s projects, but Not My God marked their first artistic collaboration, writing and recording together on a studio album.

Coming up now is an all new album, “Simulacra”, holding ten new songs. The first single and video was “Ashes” (directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films) and was a good teaser for what to expect next.

“Simulacra” will be released by Metropolis Records and will be available worldwide on CD, a limited edition Vinyl and all major streaming services on October 15th.

Here’s “Ashes”.