Finnish darkwave electro band Neuroactive revisits cult debut album ‘Morphology’ on ‘Morphology (redux)’

Right on the heels of their new studio album “Minor Side-Effects” (available here on Bandcamp) with the original line-up of the band, Jarkko Tuohimaa, Vesa Rainne and Ville Brusi from Neuroactive are now revisiting their cult debut album “Morphology” that was initially released in 1994 on Cyberware Productions.

“Morphology (redux)” is available for immediate download from Bandcamp with other services to follow in the next weeks.

The material was instead of being simply remastered completely re-recorded using today’s technologies and the artists accumulated studio experience and know-how over the last 27 years.

“The project started with the original multitracks. We went through old masters and decided what we wanted to keep and what we wanted to record again and we ended up with good mashup of old and new”, says Jarkko Tuohimaa.

On this new album you’ll hear the more banging EBM approach of Neuroactive from the early days with metallic beats, punchy analog basslines and smooth long lead vocals.

You can check it out below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/morphology-redux">Morphology (Redux) by NEUROACTIVE</a>