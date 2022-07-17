Visions In Clouds – Are You Still Watching? (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Swiss duo Visions In Clouds is already active for a couple of years. Just like the previous album they joined hands together with the French Icy Cold Records.

Content: This album stands for pure Wave-Pop reminding me of 80s formations like Heaven 17 and Dead Or Alive. It sounds happy and entertaining, giving the listeners a feel-good effect.

+ + + : Visions In Clouds in a way enlarges the roster of Icy Cold Records which is known for its Dark-Wave & Post-Punk stuff. This band sounds as an antidote to the dark and obscure Cold-Wave atmospheres. The music is also mainly composed with electronics. The last track “Dance” is a great piece of music getting the 80s spirit back alive.

– – – : I’m not sure the fans who like Icy Cold Records for their dark releases will be convinced by this ‘happy-pop’ oriented project.

Conclusion: Visions In Clouds is more devoted to the bright side of 80s New-Wave.

Best songs: “Dance”, “Another Way Of Love”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.visionsinclouds.com / www.facebook.com/viclucerne

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords