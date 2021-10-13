Online symposium on contemporary artists and Barbara Hepworth invites electronica artist Olivia Louvel

On Friday 15th October, 2 – 5 pm the symposium ‘Contemporary Artists & Barbara Hepworth’ will take place online (register here). During the symposium several artists will reveal their working processes and make connections between their work and Hepworth’s oeuvre. The symposium focuses on two themes: “Still | Moving” and “Tension | Void”. The invited artist who will consider one of the themes and the interstices between the paired words include Emii Alrai, Eleanor Duffin, Nwando Ebizie, Hannah Leighton-Boyce, Elizabeth Price and electronica artist Olivia Louvel.

Olivia Louvel: “I will talk of some insights behind ‘The Sculptor Speaks’, my resounding of a 1961 tape by British sculptor Barbara Hepworth.”

Barbara Hepworth was an English artist and sculptor. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture. Along with artists such as Ben Nicholson and Naum Gabo, Hepworth was a leading figure in the colony of artists who resided in St Ives during the Second World War. The symposium coincides with “Art and Life”, the largest retrospective of Hepworth’s work, currently on display at The Hepworth Wakefield until 22 January 2022.

