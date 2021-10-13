Online symposium on contemporary artists and Barbara Hepworth invites electronica artist Olivia Louvel
On Friday 15th October, 2 – 5 pm the symposium ‘Contemporary Artists & Barbara Hepworth’…
On Friday 15th October, 2 – 5 pm the symposium ‘Contemporary Artists & Barbara Hepworth’ will take place online (register here). During the symposium several artists will reveal their working processes and make connections between their work and Hepworth’s oeuvre. The symposium focuses on two themes: “Still | Moving” and “Tension | Void”. The invited artist who will consider one of the themes and the interstices between the paired words include Emii Alrai, Eleanor Duffin, Nwando Ebizie, Hannah Leighton-Boyce, Elizabeth Price and electronica artist Olivia Louvel.
Olivia Louvel: “I will talk of some insights behind ‘The Sculptor Speaks’, my resounding of a 1961 tape by British sculptor Barbara Hepworth.”
Barbara Hepworth was an English artist and sculptor. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture. Along with artists such as Ben Nicholson and Naum Gabo, Hepworth was a leading figure in the colony of artists who resided in St Ives during the Second World War. The symposium coincides with “Art and Life”, the largest retrospective of Hepworth’s work, currently on display at The Hepworth Wakefield until 22 January 2022.
Find out more and book your ticket right here.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.