French dark techno / synthpop project Fragrance. to release 2nd album ‘Salt Water’
Out on November 5 via Synth Religion is Fragrance.’s newest, 2nd, LP “Salt Water”. The album holds 10 dark techno / synthpop songs and was co-produced with Sophia Hamadi, half of duo Opale. We discovered a slightly darker sound compared to the project’s previous work.
Fragrance. is the solo project of Paris-based Matthieu Roche. In the past he collaborated with artists such as Maya Postepski, Hante and techno producer Julian Muller, and also made remixes for Prayers and Julia Bondar. He debuted with the album “Now That I’m Real” in 2019.
Below is the album’s first single released a while back, “Covered in Gold”.
