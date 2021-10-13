Rustblade repackages its John Carpenter tribute in a limited Halloween steal box

Out this Friday is a special steal box version of the Rustblade released tribute album to John Carpenter, “The Way Of Darkness”. This special Halloween release comes in a heavy steal deluxe box limited to just 33 copies only. It contains a special transparent marble orange vinyl, a silver poster of The Thing, Halloween silkscreen poster and a John Carpenter silkscreen poster.

This musical tribute combines some of Carpenter’s best musical atmospheres executed by Claudio Simonetti (Goblin), Leather Strip, Motion Kapture, Ketvector, as well as artists of the new retro wave scene such as Code Elektro, Tibia, Simulakrum Lab, Mythical Vigilante and Keith Mccoy.

Tracks covered include “Halloween”, “Matthew Ghost Story”, “Christine”, “Night”, “Laurie’s Theme”, “Assault On Precinct 13”, “The Fog”, “Chariots Of Pumpkins”, “The Thing” and “1997 Escape From New York”.

About John Carpenter

John Howard Carpenter is an American filmmaker, actor and composer. Although Carpenter has worked with various film genres, he is associated most commonly with horror, action, and science fiction films of the 1970s and 1980s. Carpenter is generally recognized as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre.

Most films of Carpenter’s career were initially commercial and critical failures, with the notable exceptions of “Halloween” (1978), “The Fog” (1980), “Escape from New York” (1981), and “Starman” (1984). However, many of Carpenter’s films from the 1970s and the 1980s have come to be considered as cult classics, and he has been acknowledged as an influential filmmaker.

The cult classics that Carpenter has directed include “Dark Star” (1974), “Assault on Precinct 13” (1976), our absolute favourite “The Thing” (1982), “Christine” (1983), “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986), “Prince of Darkness” (1987), “They Live” (1988), and “In the Mouth of Madness” (1995). He returned to the Halloween franchise as both composer and executive producer for the horror sequel “Halloween” (2018).

Carpenter composed or co-composed most of his films’ music. Carpenter has released four studio albums, titled “Lost Themes” (2015), “Lost Themes II” (2016), “Anthology: Movie Themes 1974–1998” (2017) and “Lost Themes III: Alive After Death” (2021).

Check the below trailer of “The Thing”.