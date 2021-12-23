Oneiros Way – The Dawn Is Near (Album – I Dischi Del Minollo)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Oneiros Way is a Milan (Italy) based male-female duo unleashing their debut album of nine songs.

Content: The debut part of this work is slowly driven and carried by vibrating bass lines. Somewhere in between ballads and Electro-ballads the album however progressively evolves towards a more explicit Dream-Pop approach. The songs have been sung by both members although there also is an instrumental cut revealing the Cinematographic influences of the band.

+ + + : From this album I especially keep in mind the beautiful “Raining Frogs”. This song is a dreamy Ballad-piece reflecting sweetness and appealing for imaginary images. I also like “Immersion (Singolo)”, which is pure Dream-Pop accentuated by the sweet female vocals. I also have to say a word about some of the cool crystalline sound treatments.

– – – : There for sure is some potential hiding behind this band, which now has to elaborate the writing and polishing some elements of the production.

Conclusion: This album sounds like a debut-work, but might be a basis to improve different elements of the production. Let’s keep an eye on Oneiros Way.

Best songs: “Raining Frogs”, “Immersion (Singolo)”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Oneiros-Way-104512051979471

Label: www.facebook.com/idischidelminollo