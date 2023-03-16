Onasander & Ashtoreth – Devotio (Album – Winter-Light)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.
Format: Digital, CD.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Background/Info: Maurizio Landini (Onasander) and Peter Verwimp “Ashtoreth) joined hands to unleash this collaborative work inspired by an old Roman rite about sacrifice. The Italian- and Belgian artists both are familiar working together with other projects.
Content: The work is clearly into Dark-Ambient atmospheres empowered by ritual influences. A dark, desolate sound universe has been mixed with heavy, overpowering, blasts while field recordings are constantly emerging at the surface. You’ll also notice passages with droning percussion sounds and a kind of throat singing.
+ + + : The main strength of the work emerges from the icy sound treatments creating an obscure, frightening sensation. The opening piece is directly a highlight but I also have to mention the absolute climax of the work entitled “Inferis”. The deep, vibrating, sound treatments running through this cut and mixed with a throat singer effect are simply dark magic. There’s a perfect sonic match between both artists which have realized a succession of expressive cuts.
– – – : I only noticed one single piece that couldn’t convince me (cf. “Evocation”) for being unaccomplished -or should I say without a true apotheosis.
Conclusion: An album inspired by ancestral rites resulting in brilliant compositions of fear.
Best songs: “Inferis”, “Votum”, “Pharmakos”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/onasander / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063497169807
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.