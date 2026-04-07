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Greek goth rock/metal band Blossom Death will release their debut album “Spirit” on May 21, 2026 via The Circle Music. The release follows the band’s earlier “Mistaken” record and the split EP “Eon Must Fail” with In Burial.

“Spirit” comes as a limited digicd with a 12-page booklet, limited to 500 copies. You can pre-order the album right now from The Circle Music. The six-track album includes “Stone Kiss”, “Fallen”, “Morning After”, “Solitude”, “Spirit of Life”, and “Before I Can See”.

The album was already teased with “Stone Kiss” as the lead single with an official video.

About Blossom Death

Blossom Death was formed in late 2018 in Varkiza, Greece, by Kostas “Corax” Katoikos, Marita Makaronidi, and drummer Argy Deligianopoulos. The project is in fact Katoikos’s post-Sorrowful Angels band.

The band’s first release was the three-track “Mistaken”, holding the tracks “Mistaken”, “All That I Want”, and “Pad Out”. It appeared digitally on December 13, 2019 and then as a mini-CD via Sleaszy Rider in March 2020.

Blossom Death returned on March 10, 2023 with the split CD “Eon Must Fail”, released by Sleaszy Rider. That record paired three Blossom Death tracks – “Beyond Time”, “Along with the Tide”, and “Naphtalene” – with two tracks by In Burial.

For “Spirit”, the band signed with The Circle Music. The current line-up consists of Kostas “Corax” Katoikos on guitar and vocals, Marita Makaronidi on vocals and lyrics, Johny Litinakis on bass guitar, Vasilis Koronas on lead guitar, Evmara Katoikou on additional vocals, and Argy Deligianopoulos on drums.

“Spirit” is the band’s first full-length album.

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