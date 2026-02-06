O Saala Sakraal – Oastar (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Dutch collective O Saala Sakraal returned at the end of last year with this new six-track release. Drawing inspiration from ‘nOh v°v’ (Trepaneringsritualen, Norn) and ‘Sunnifa St. Álander’ (Hadewych), they continue to explore mystical realms while further shaping their distinctive Ritual sound.

O Saala Sakraal strike a strong balance between Ritualistic elements—primarily expressed through voices in various forms—and darker, more Ambient atmospheres. The music is further elevated by percussion, which, as on previous releases, introduces an Industrial edge. Appropriately, the second track leans heavily into classic Industrial territory and even recalls Einstürzende Neubauten. While this piece is not fully representative of the album as a whole, it serves as an intriguing detour within the tracklist. The album then returns to its core Ritual influences, carried by deep, vibrating sound waves, echoing gongs, and ultimately screaming, tormented, voices.

O Saala Sakraal remain a compelling project, likely to resonate with a select audience, particularly due to their highly personal style and uncompromising approach. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Hamalandar Harg”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/hamalandar-harg

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)