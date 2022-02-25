Darkwave act Crying Vessel release brand new single, ‘Left for Dead’, watch the video already
The darkwave act Crying Vessel are to unleash a brand new single “Left for Dead”….
The darkwave act Crying Vessel are to unleash a brand new single “Left for Dead”. The single release goes hand in hand with a brand new video as well which was directed by long-time Crying Vessel collaborator Fabio Rincones.
Singer and frontman Slade Templeton wrote this song to introduce the direction of the new album “Before life was Death” which is planned for a June 2022 release on Cleopatra Records. The record itself will be released as an auteur-illustrated tarot card set.
Crying Vessel started out as a solo project from Slade Templeton in 2010 and since then has become a band with drummer Basil Oberli.
“Left for Dead” is out February 23rd, 2022, but for now enjoy the video.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether