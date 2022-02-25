Darkwave act Crying Vessel release brand new single, ‘Left for Dead’, watch the video already

February 25, 2022 bernard

The darkwave act Crying Vessel are to unleash a brand new single “Left for Dead”….
The darkwave act Crying Vessel are to unleash a brand new single “Left for Dead”. The single release goes hand in hand with a brand new video as well which was directed by long-time Crying Vessel collaborator Fabio Rincones.

Singer and frontman Slade Templeton wrote this song to introduce the direction of the new album “Before life was Death” which is planned for a June 2022 release on Cleopatra Records. The record itself will be released as an auteur-illustrated tarot card set.

Crying Vessel started out as a solo project from Slade Templeton in 2010 and since then has become a band with drummer Basil Oberli.

“Left for Dead” is out February 23rd, 2022, but for now enjoy the video.


