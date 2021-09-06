Godless Cross back with extended version of first single ‘Listen To The Angels Cry (Insane Edition)’

Out now is a new digital EP from the Mexican industrial EBM act Godless Cross, “Listen To The Angels Cry (Insane Edition)”. This release is an extended version of the previously released single of the same name and can be downloaded now from Bandcamp.

The EP includes 5 remixes from Reality’s Despair, Chem, Nova State Machine, Data, Mach Fox as well as a new track “A Heart Of Darkness” for which you can see the video version below.

Here’s the full download release.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/listen-to-the-angels-cry-insane-edition">Listen To The Angels Cry (Insane Edition) by Godless Cross</a>

About Godless Cross

Originally from Veracruz, Mexico, Godless Cross was formed in 2016 as a solo project of Al Van Bergstein (Vox Humana). The project’s sound was from the beginning based on dark electro, metal, industrial and EBM. In 2019 Xibalba (guitar, synths, live) joins the band, consolidating the project.

The project released its first single in December 2020, “Listen To The Angels Cry”.

This year the project was already featured on the Italian compilation: “E:B:M Nation”, the compilation “We Are Not Safe Yet”, the Mexican compilation “Codex One Vol 3. this is not the end”, and the Russian compilation “Dark Sources”.