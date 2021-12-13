NovaGiger – Overland (EP – Mind Plug Records)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Tribal, Ethereal. Format: Digital. Background/Info: There’s not much information available about NovaGiger, but…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Tribal, Ethereal.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: There’s not much information available about NovaGiger, but it seems to be a UK project driven by the duo Matt Baker and Tony Dixon. I found out they already released an EP in 2011 and an album in 2012.
Content: “Overland” features a single piece, which holds you on for more than 26 minutes. The track is made of different passages, taking off in a rather tribal way. You’ll hear children chants and more Ethereal female voices during the last part. The song moves from bombast to reverie.
+ + + : “Overland” sounds as a true sonic voyage and this sensation is only accentuated by the different passages with chants. Sound-wise I like the Tribal influences and bombastic parts.
– – – : “Overland” feels like being conceived to cover a visual performance. I’m missing this aspect when listening to the work.
Conclusion: “Overland” sounds like an invitation to dream away.
Best songs: “Overland”.
Rate: 6½.
Label: https://mindplugrecords.de / www.facebook.com/mindplugrecords
