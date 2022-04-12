Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, ‘Virus Shadow’
The Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak is back with a brand new EP, “Virus…
The Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak is back with a brand new EP, “Virus Shadow”. “Virus Shadow” will come in both digital and limited edition CD versions.
On this EP the band presents a collection of the last four singles: “Calling From Afar”, “Like The Master Says”, “Dress the Kids for War” and “Mythos”. Also included is the very first track the band recorded, “Into the Trees”, and the cover of Sweet William’s “Nailed to The Ground”.
The digital version will contain three singles, the “Sweet William” cover plus a live version of “When The Lights Go Out”, taken from a live recording made in preparation for a streamed gig, cancelled due to coronavirus lock-down measures in the UK.
The band are beginning a series of UK gigs to promote the EP over the Spring and Summer, including festival appearances in Leicester and Leeds.
