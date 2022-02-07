Post-punk act Chaos Bleak returns with an all new single
The post-punk act Chaos Bleak returns with an all new single, “Calling From Afar”, their 12th so far.
The new single is a song for anyone who has lost a friend so the band says: “We’ve all grown apart from those we’d thought we be around forever; time and circumstance can take their toll meaning things dissolve and we lose touch. For some, that goes a step further, and that friend passes away leaving us wishing we’d told them how we feel. In moments of remorse, we look back at what could have been, mourn the opportunities that will now be forever missed…girlfriends, nights out, marriage, children, experiences never to be had by those who’ve gone.”
Chaos Bleak features members and former members of Every New Dead Ghost, Midnight Configuration, Arcane Winter, 13 Candles, Death Party UK, V2A etc.
