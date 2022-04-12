Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album ‘Industrial Ruination’ – pre-orders available now

Out on April 15 is the album “Industrial Ruination” by Seattle’s Black Agent (signed to Re:Mission Entertainment).

Their debut album, “Industrial Ruination”, combines 1980s sampling and analog synthesizer technology with modern modular synthesizers and production techniques. Influences include industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy and EBM classics from labels like Wax Trax and PIAS, with lyrical content ripped from today’s headlines.

The album will be out as download and on a limited edition CD which you can pre-order on Bandcamp. Check out already 2 tracks from the album below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/industrial-ruination">Industrial Ruination by Black Agent</a>

Formed in the Pacific Northwest in 2016, Black Agent began as the dark techno solo project of producer and synthesizer influencer Lawrence Kleinke (Computer Controlled: Urban Kickz Recordings, Subsonic, Acid Jack Recordings). In 2019, multi instrumentalist Neil Parker (MiDi, Optimus Prime, Space Kitty Studio, KBRR) and vocalist J Pit (polygraaf discoteq:RBR, Black Laser Kult:RBR, Lateral Tension:Doppler Effect Records, Bloop:Trax Records) joined Kleinke and Black Agent’s sound started to echo the dark industrial sounds of the late 1980s.