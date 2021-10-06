Copenhagen’s dream pop duo BlackieBlueBird releases new single ‘The Love We Once Knew’
This is something for the Cocteau Twin fans around here. Copenhagen’s dream pop duo BlackieBlueBird are back with the new single “The Love We Once Knew”.
BlackieBlueBird are the vocalist Heidi Lindahl and the composer Nils Lassen. The duo so far released two albums, “Ghost River” (2018) and “Goodbye in July” (2020).
You can check the new single below.
