‘Ashes’ is the all new single from the second album by Not My God aka Tim Skold and Nero Bellum

Out on October 15 via Metropolis Records is “Simulacra”, the forthcoming second album by Not My God aka Tim Skold and Nero Bellum. The album is the follow-up to 2020’s self-titled outing as Not My God (Cleopatra Records).

Just like with their first album, Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, Motionless In White, Skold) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) have written and recorded the material together for this second studio album. “Simulacra” will hold 10 new tracks.

The first single from the album is “Ashes” with an accompanying video directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.