Not My God – Simulacra (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Simulacra” is the second album by the American duo Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, Motionless In White) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine). They last year released their self-titled debut-album on Cleopatra and now joined hands together with Metropolis to unleash ten new songs.

Content: It’s not an easy thing defining the sound of this formation. It has less in common with the sound of the protagonists’ respective projects. The tracks are however driven by Industrial sound treatments, the tracks remaining driven by slow tempo. The impact of the overwhelming atmospheres is definitely more important than the power of the production. We’re entering an icy universe, which sounds as a darker and icier version of Haujobb. The charismatic vocal parts are sometimes reminding me of David Bowie.

+ + + : It’s fascinating to see how both artists revealed a hidden side of their sonic brain. “Simulacra” is a great piece of music, which is characterized by overwhelming, icy atmospheres. It has something ghost-like and tormented while there’s a lot of emotion emerging from the vocals. Moving in between spooky- and enraged passages, the vocals have a prominent place in this production. Most of the songs have something Cinematographic, but there are a few exceptions. I especially recommend listening to “21 Grams”, which is the hardest piece of the album, but still a true masterpiece.

– – – : The Cinematographic approach of the work makes it maybe a bit less accessible to a wider audience.

Conclusion: Not My god took me by surprise, releasing a real masterpiece. This project has something different in its global approach revealing it’s still possible to compose original music.

Best songs: “21 Grams”, “Mirage Mirage”, “The Underneath”, “Ashes”, “Crisis”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/notmygodofficial

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords