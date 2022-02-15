Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost returns with Pyxis remix of ‘Come Back To Surprise’

The Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost follows up its recent release “Come Back To Surprise” with the Pyxis remix of the track which is out on Friday the 18th on their own Fear of Music label. Pyxis is the remix moniker of producer/mixer Paul Corkett.

You can check out a trailer for the new single below.

Permafrost is a post-punk band, originally from Molde in Norway, which was formed in 1982 by school friends Frode Heggdal Larsen & Kåre Steinsbu. Robert Heggdal & Trond Tornes joined in 2001 and Daryl Bamonte in 2016. They take their name from a song by Magazine and other influences are Joy Division, The Cure, Talking Heads, Pere Ubu, Yello, Fad Gadget, The Residents, Wire and Wolfgang Press.

To date they have released the “Godtment” EP (on a limited edition of 50 numbered cassettes) in 1983, the “Permafrost EP” on vinyl in 2019 and digitally in 2021, and three singles in 2021 being “Femme Fatale”, “Closed Eyes” and “Restore Us”.

About Paul Corkett

Paul Corkett got his start as an engineer in the mid-1980s, engineering singles and albums for bands as varied as ABC, The Chameleons, Twelfth Night and The Heart Throbs. He landed his first big engineering gig in 1992, recording the single “China” for Tori Amos’s debut album “Little Earthquakes”.

In 1994 he produced his first full album, the second album by Adorable. His engineering work on The Cure’s tenth album “Wild Mood Swings” led to him producing the band’s next album, “Bloodflowers”, released in 2000. After engineering Placebo’s second album “Without You I’m Nothing”, in 1999 Corkett was invited to produce the band’s third album “Black Market Music”.

The early 2000s saw him producing albums for small alternative British bands The Cooper Temple Clause, Biffy Clyro and Queenadreena. In 2012 he teamed up with Love Amongst Ruin frontman Steve Hewitt to engineer albums for French band Lys and Italian band Spiral 69.

Corkett often works at Moles Studio in Bath, having recorded albums by Billy No Mates, Queenadreena, Dionysos, Fiction Plane and Love Amongst Ruin there.