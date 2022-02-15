Finnish goth rock act Of Blood and Wine unveil new music video for ‘Bella Blue’

Out now is the newest video from the Finnish goth rock band Of Blood and Wine.

“Bella Blue” was actually released yesterday on Valentine’s day and in it “we attempt to bring forth old school goth’n’roll vibes utilizing dark, romantic guitar melodies, a sturdy bass sound and a low, erotic vocal delivery; the song is essentially a serenade for vampires and other creatures of the night,” so the band says.

The song was written by the band’s guitarist, Count Kristoffer, with Marquis Nosferaatu on bass and Lord Crobath serving on lead vocals.

Check out the video below.