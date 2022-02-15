Finnish goth rock act Of Blood and Wine unveil new music video for ‘Bella Blue’
Out now is the newest video from the Finnish goth rock band Of Blood and…
Out now is the newest video from the Finnish goth rock band Of Blood and Wine.
“Bella Blue” was actually released yesterday on Valentine’s day and in it “we attempt to bring forth old school goth’n’roll vibes utilizing dark, romantic guitar melodies, a sturdy bass sound and a low, erotic vocal delivery; the song is essentially a serenade for vampires and other creatures of the night,” so the band says.
The song was written by the band’s guitarist, Count Kristoffer, with Marquis Nosferaatu on bass and Lord Crobath serving on lead vocals.
Check out the video below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether