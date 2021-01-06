Norwegian industrial metal act Carrion unleashes new single ‘Dogs Ov Hell’

Norwegian industrial metal act Carrion has unleashed their new single “Dogs Ov Hell”. This single comes off of the band’s most recent album “Testament Ov The Exiled [Revised Edition] ” released through Brutal Resonance Records. The single is available on Bandcamp and can be streamed below.

Carrion: “Musically it’s probably one of the heavier songs we’ve done, more on the metal side than industrial but if anyone were to stop by my house you’re more likely to find me blasting Morbid Angel than some EBM stuff. I always thought of Carrion as a rock band regardless of the instruments or methods use. It has more to do with attitude than sound really though with this album I feel like it shines through on both and I hope the listener can appreciate the evolution and stick with us for the next one.”

Here’s “Dogs Ov Hell”.

<a href="https://brutalresonance.bandcamp.com/album/testament-ov-the-exiled-revised-edition">Testament Ov The Exiled [Revised Edition] by Carrion</a>

Below is the full album to check out.

