First live album for London After Midnight + new studio album postponed

Darkride Records announces the imminent release of London After Midnight’s first live album, “Live From Isolation”. The new album contains 10 performances; classic LAM songs plus some rarely performed fan favorites. Sean Brennan: “The album shows the power behind the live performances and gives the fans a chance to hear the band perform together, live, during a dark time when most people were in isolation”.

The album also includes 6 very rare radio promos and commercials, unheard since the early 1990s. One of the radio commercials is for LAM’s 1991 record release concert for the first album, “Selected Scenes from the End of the World”, which originally aired on the famous Los Angeles radio station KROQ. The commercials, produced by the radio stations, were probably the first times that music related to the gothic rock scene was even mentioned on these mainstream radio stations.

The year 2020 was supposed to be a year of heavy touring for London After Midnight, with festivals and events in the UK, Europe, Mexico, and the US. But the pandemic shut down live performances worldwide. So, during the summer of 2020 a ‘live’ album was recorded- where the band got together online and recorded and mixed live performances, thousands of miles apart from each other and in isolation, performing the songs as they would in concert. The goal wasn’t a perfect studio album, but rather something that captured a live concert experience.

“Live From Isolation” will be available on CD and digital.

New studio album postponed

The next studio album, “Oddities Too”, was scheduled to be released in Autumn of 2020 but finishing that album required travel in order to mix and do final recordings.

The “live” album didn’t have the same demands, as the band members could perform in their own studios and the final mix could be done online in real time between California and Sean’s new headquarters on the east coast of the USA.

“Oddities Too” will be postponed until later in 2021.

