Rome returns with all new album ‘Parlez-Vous Hate?’ at the end of January – in 4 formats

Rome aka Luxemburg artist Jérôme Reuter is back with a new album: “Parlez-Vous Hate?”. The album comes one year after “The Lone Furrow“ which featured numerous guest artists like Alan Averill (Primordial), Adam Nergal Darski (Behemoth/Me And That Man), Laure Le Prunenec (Rïcïnn), Joseph D. Rowland (Pallbearer) and J.J. (Harakiri For TheSky).

You can read the interview we recently had with Jérôme Reuter right here.

The album is published in four editions:

“Parlez-Vous Hate?” (Agitprop Edition) [Limited clear vinyl]

“Parlez-Vous Hate?” [Limited grey vinyl]

“Parlez-Vous Hate?” (US-Edition) [Limited pink vinyl] LP+CD

“Parlez-Vous Hate?” digiCD





