Norwegian industrial act Hell:Sector launches ‘Covid-666’ video and single

Christian Paulsen aka Hell:Sector is dropping a brand new single and video today: “Covid-666”. On the single the Norwegian aggrotech / industrial-metal act is addressing both the current Covid-19 situation but also the human behavior of destruction and selfishness in this difficult time and age. “All this painted on a canvas of the apocalypse and doubt in faith of humanity,” says Christian.

Expect Hell:Sector’s trademark aggresive blend of hellish vocals, detuned guitars and synth aggression with huge beats.

“Covid-666” is avaliable now on all major streaming and digital music services including the Hell:Sector bandcamp page. If you want ‘to get physical’, the track will also be featured on the DSBP records compilation “Futronik Structures Vol. 10” out on August 7th as well.

You can download the new single right below on Bandcamp. Good stuff!

<a href="http://hellsector.bandcamp.com/track/covid-666">Covid-666 by Hell:Sector</a>

Here’s the video for “Covid-666”.

