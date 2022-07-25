DSBP label head resurrects industrial metal project Detestation with all new album ‘Renewed Killings’
Out via DSBP is the all new album by the industrial metal act Detestation, a…
Out via DSBP is the all new album by the industrial metal act Detestation, a project by label head Tommy T. Rapisard. “Renewed Killings” is available on CD and as a high quality download via Bandcamp.
Detestation was formed in 1994 distilling the sound from two previous projects, No Escape and Cenotaph. The project brings a hybrid of brutal death metal, industrial metal and hardcore.
Aided by Todd W., Steve W. and Dave “from the Grave” M. a debut album “Massacre Of Hate” was released in 1995. Unfortunately the band split up because of time, job issues and everyone had a lot of things going on, add to this that Dave M. tragically passed away in 1996.
But the project is back now with Rapisard aided by James Wickham and Alexander Borsov. You can check the full release “Renewed Killings” right below.
