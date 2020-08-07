German-Brazilian synth-infused goth pop artist Gloria de Oliveira releases video for ‘Ave Maris Stella (Tellavision Remix)’

Out now is a brand new video from the German-Brazilian synth-infused goth pop artist Gloria de Oliveira. You can watch the video for “Ave Maris Stella” in a Tellavision remix below.

After several video releases in the past weeks (including the single “The Only Witness”) the clip for Tellavision’s Remix of “Ave Maris Stella” is out now. Tellavision is Fee Kürten, Berlin-based multidisciplinary artist who calls her original aesthetic ‘hardware post-pop’, deconstructing borders between (anti-)pop and avant-garde, hi- and lo-art.

The new video is based on the footage of the clip for the original track, which has been processed and glitched by visual artist & cinematographer Sebastian Ganschow with analogue video synthesizers.

Musician, filmmaker and actress

Gloria de Oliveira, who is also active as a filmmaker and actress (credits include “Babylon Berlin”, “Counterpart” and “Strawberry Bubblegums”), has been working on the realization of her musical vision for several years.

In the second half of 2019 she released the two EPs “La Rose De Fer” and “Lèvres De Sang” on her own label La Double Vie. Mixed at Hamburg’s iconic Cloud Hills Recordings studio, you can expect the sound to be somewhere between dreamwave, ethereal and synth-infused goth pop.

The compilation album “Fascination” was released in spring 2020 by the Cologne label Reptile Music on CD and vinyl and it includes the 10 remastered tracks of the two previous EPs, as well as 7 additional remixes on CD by artists such as Gudrun Gut, Box And The Twins, Fragrance, Tellavision and The Wide Eye.

