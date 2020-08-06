Shikhee from Android Lust & kaRIN from Collide join up for collaborative track ‘Are You Listening’

(Photo by Christopher Jon)

Out today is the video and single (get it here on Bandcamp) for the track “Are You Listening” which was recorded by Shikhee from Android Lust together with kaRIN from Collide. The two women have been friends for a while, and typically, they spend time discussing the ills of the world and protesting social injustices, while sharing a vision of a more just world.

At a holiday party last year the two decided to take a stab at working on a track together to see what would happen. “Are You Listening” happened and started of in a rather dark mood, but after the pandemic hit the track took on a slightly different direction, opting for a more hopeful message in a moody ambient electronic soundscape.

kaRIN: “Shikhee and I have been friends for many years now. Typically, our concerned conversations usually go to what is going on in the world. When we have time, we go out and peacefully protest together with our hopes of the world becoming a better place for humanity. I am very grateful to know Shikhee as a human being, and as a very good friend. During the holidays, before the world went crazy I asked her to send me a track that I could mess around with – she did and I tried to channel what I felt about our many discussions together. Ultimately, I would say the track feels dark with hope – which I feel sums it up pretty well.”

The accompanying video, directed by Tas Limur, portrays the concept as well, to rise above our base selves and reach for something better. Below is the download and the video. Excellent work as always!

<a href="http://music.androidlust.com/track/are-you-listening">Are You Listening by Android Lust and Collide</a>

