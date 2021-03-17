Chris Carter sees ‘Electronic Ambient Remixes One’ and ‘Electronic Ambient Remixes Three’ re-released on Mute

(Photo by Paul Heartfield) Chris Carter has announced the latest in a series of reissues on Mute. “Electronic Ambient Remixes One” and “Electronic Ambient Remixes Three” will be released July 30 on colored double vinyl, CD and digital platforms. Both albums will be available on vinyl for the first time while the CD editions have been out of print for over 15 years.

“Electronic Ambient Remixes One” was the first in a series of four ‘Electronic Ambient Remix’ solo albums by Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti. Originally released in 2000, the starting point for the tracks was Chris Carter’s “The Space Between” (1980, Industrial), an album collating Carter’s analog sound experiments recorded in the 1970s and 1980s at Throbbing Gristle & Industrial Records’ London studio. “Electronic Ambient Remixes One” is a radical ambient reworking of those early recordings and features heavily manipulated and transmogrified drifting ambient textures whilst still retaining the core essence of the original tracks.

“Electronic Ambient Remixes Three” was Chris Carter’s second ‘Electronic Ambient Remix’ solo album, originally released in 2002. At its nucleus are a dozen of his original Throbbing Gristle rhythms. These rhythms have been transmuted into three dimensional polyrhythmic loops, weird gothic textures and spooky ethereal ambiences.

The Electronic Ambient Remixes releases are the continuation of a reissue campaign with Mute that started with his solo box set, “Miscellany” (2018).

Listen to “Solidit,” taken from “Electronic Ambient Remixes One”.