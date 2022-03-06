Nórdika – Hipnotik (Album – ScentAir Records)

March 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is album number eight for the Mexican solo-project…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is album number eight for the Mexican solo-project driven by Alejandro Marin. “Hipnotik” was released by the end of 2021 and is ‘about the journey that emotional and sexual involvement generates, from its beginning, duration, until its inevitable end.’ The album features fifteen songs.

Content: This new work moves on there where the previous album (cf. “Morfina”) stopped. The sound is into Electro-Pop with a strong melancholic taste on top. But you’ll also find harder parts featuring EBM elements and other songs with a darker edge. I also noticed an instrumental song. The songs have been sung in English and Spanish. Two tracks feature guest vocals. Henrik Iversen (NamNamBulu) sings one song and Helena Wigeborn (Train To Spain) sings another.

+ + + : Nórdika has improved most aspects of the global production. Quite progressively this band is reaching a higher level; well-crafted songs with a noticeable melancholic mood, but also a more professional mix and sound production. I also like the album’s diversity, but especially the harder and darker “Morpheus” is a cool song. The instrumental “Hipnotik Part 2” is another song to watch out for. I also recommend “Rain” featuring Helena Wigeborn.

– – – : Nórdika is just missing a true hit to gain a wider recognition.

Conclusion: Nórdika is a band in constant progress, and I get the feeling that after eight albums the best is yet to come!

Best songs: “Morpheus”, “Hipnotik Part 2”, “Dulce Infierno”, “Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”, “Hipnotik Part 1”.

Rate: 7½.  

Artist: www.facebook.com/nordikaoficial

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Sodomy Down The Cross: ‘Something Religious, Satanic, Worldly, Sexual Or Perverse’

March 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Belgium's electronica pop act 808 DOT POP launches 4 singles in one go for Bandcamp Friday

Belgium’s electronica pop act 808 DOT POP launches 4 singles in one go for Bandcamp Friday

March 4, 2022 bernard
NSFW : TourdeForce covers Death In June in new video 'The Calling'

NSFW : TourdeForce covers Death In June in new video ‘The Calling’

March 4, 2022 bernard
Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

March 4, 2022 bernard
Greek dark pop act Lia Hide launches 'Proposal' video and single from new album 'The Missing Fourth Guest'

Greek dark pop act Lia Hide launches ‘Proposal’ video / single from new album ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’

March 4, 2022 bernard