June11 – Time And Desire (Album – EE Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Belgian artist Jan Van Den Broeke is a long time servant of the Belgian Electro-Experimental scene. I remember him from his 80s project The Misz. He now brings us unreleased material from the June11 project which already released previous works by EE Tapes.

Content: The Cinematic style is omnipresent although mixed with -mainly, spoken vocals in different languages. The sound sculptures create an abyssal sensation. There clearly also is an engaged aspect running through the work with songs dealing with Harriet Tubman and Julia Margaret Cameron. The tracklist also features one track from Canto De Mudo which is another project of Jan.

+ + + : This work is an invitation to dream away creating your own fantasy world. The tracks reveal subtle writing resulting in great and prosper atmospheres. There’s also a noticeable authentic touch running through the composition.

– – – : This is not exactly an album for a wider audience but a relaxing piece of music.

Conclusion: June11 is an artist releasing works on an irregular basis and that’s a pity as it’s a true, artistic and Cinematic sound experience.

Best songs: “Julia Margaret Cameron”, “The Flat Horizon”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.janvandenbroeke.co / www.facebook.com/jan.vandenbroeke2

Label: www.eetapes.be / www.facebook.com/eriek.vanhavere