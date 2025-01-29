Non-Bio – Every Chalice Poisoned (Digital/CD Album – Non-Bio)
The artist Howard Gardner, based in London (UK), has been releasing music under the Non-Bio pseudonym for several years. Last year, he unveiled his latest work, reintroducing listeners to his distinct take on Industrial music. The album’s debut is particularly striking, combining relentless, hard-hitting rhythms with scorching sequences. Interspersed throughout are eerie vocal elements and spoken-word samples that add to the album’s haunting atmosphere. Fans of Dive may find similarities here, but be warned, Non-Bio takes a harder and more intricate approach. This complexity becomes especially apparent in the album’s second half, where layers of sound merge into a chaotic, Noise-driven frenzy.
Despite the mayhem, there are moments where the chaos transforms into an almost Trance-like state, showcasing Gardner’s skill in crafting immersive sonic landscapes. The final five tracks of the album are remixes by various artists, with Bein-E’s intelligent and highly efficient contribution standing out as a highlight. This album reinforces the impression that Non-Bio’s raw, uncompromising sound would fit perfectly on a renowned Industrial label. (Rating:8).
Listen to “God’s Gift”:
https://non-bio.bandcamp.com/track/gods-gift
