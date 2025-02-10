Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Noemi Aurora, frontwoman of the Italian electro / industrial / electro metal duo Helalyn Flowers, has released her solo album “Kintsugi”. The album is a double CD which is also available on two vinyl formats. You can order from the Alfa Matrix / Spleen+ webstore and as download via Bandcamp (where you can also order the other formats directly from Noemi).

Unlike what you get with most solo endeavors Aurora did write, record, produce, perform, and master every track on “Kintsugi”. The album combines electro-industrial elements, dark wave influences, post-punk, and ethereal tones. Mainly sung in English the album also includes two Italian sung tracks: “Dal Giardino Di Algos” and “Too Late To Die”.

Thematically “Kintsugi” addresses themes of pain, healing, and resilience. It draws on the Japanese art of ‘kintsugi’, the practice of repairing broken pottery with gold, to symbolize strength in imperfections.

The album is available in 3 physical formats including 2 limited vinyl editions (150 copies each): a sunburst solid white vinyl and a black and galaxy transparent red vinyl.

The deluxe digipak double-CD “disaster” edition includes the bonus disc, “Magnetica”, with 11 remixes by artists such as Implant, Aiboforcen, and Metroland, and a cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”.

The various formats can be found below.

Eldrina Mich

