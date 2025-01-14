Noctambulist announces new album ‘Noctambulist II: De Droom’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via These Hands Melt on 7 February on vinyl, CD and in digital formats is the new album by the Dutch blackgaze band Noctambulist, “Noctambulist II: De Droom“. “Noctambulist II: De Droom” is the band’s second album and was recorded in Tilburg between February and April 2023 at Catacomben Studios. The album sees the band diving deeper into post-punk and shoegaze influences while retaining the roots of their debut record “Elegiëen”.

Contrarily to the first record, this second album was written with the entire band on board whereas full song ideas used to be presented by a few members. “Thematically most songs reflect on the beauty of a mediocre co-habitual existence while also struggling with the seemingly impossible dream of homeownership,” the band says.

Noctambulist were orginally an atmospheric post-black metal outfit from Tilburg, the Netherlands. Formed in 2015 between housemates J.D. Kaye, Sam C.A. and Mitchell Scheerder, they quickly also added elements of shoegaze, new wave and post-punk in their work.

After defining their sound and completing the lineup with guitarists Tristan Tabbers and Stef Heesakkers they released their full-length debut “Noctambulist I: Elegieën” via Northern Silence Productions. Their second album “Noctambulist II: De Droom” will be released through These Hands Melt.

<a href="https://noctambulistofficial.bandcamp.com/album/noctambulist-ii-de-droom">Noctambulist II: De Droom by Noctambulist</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)