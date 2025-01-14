Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Neraneve, an Italian Frosinone-based shoegaze trio, has released a brand new single and video for the cover track “Take My Breath Away“. “Take My Breath Away” is a song by the American new wave band Berlin, released in 1986. It gained widespread fame after being featured as the love theme in the film “Top Gun”.

Neraneve consists of Giacomo Tiberia (guitar), Marcello Iannotta (guitar) and Luca Magliocchetti (vocals). They were formerly involved in two other bands, Sex Chair Provider and (re)offender.

The accompanying video features family footage shot on 8mm film in the late 1970s. “Viewed decades later, these clips offer a moving glimpse into the human experience,” says the band.

The single comes one year after the release of their self-titled debut EP (2023). Here’s what the band says about the recording: “We’ve always loved playing with covers. No matter how familiar or ‘naive’ a song may seem, there’s always room to make it your own. With ‘Take My Breath Away’, we wanted to retain the romantic essence of the original while delving deeper into its sound to evoke a sense of disorientation. We first encountered the song as children, through the images of an iconic ’80s film, ‘Top Gun’. Back then, it felt tied to a specific, distant context, disconnected from the group that performed it. For Berlin, it marked the beginning of their crisis, they didn’t see the song as their own and eventually broke up despite its commercial success. Extracting the song from that world and giving it a fresh perspective was an exciting challenge for us. We recorded it almost on impulse, aiming to stretch and darken the atmosphere of the original as much as possible. With booming drums, overflowing guitars, intimate vocals, and soulless synths, we tried to create a soundscape that might truly ‘take your breath away.’”

