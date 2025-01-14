Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Gothenburg-based musician Lars Falk is back with a new EP, “Ein kleines Werk 1999-2011“, on Xenophone International. He describes it as ”old but new, in the spirit of Kraftwerk.” The 5-track EP is out now via Bandcamp and should please all the Kraftwerk and Metroland fans for sure.

<a href="https://larsfalk.bandcamp.com/album/ein-kleines-werk">ein kleines Werk by Lars Falk</a>

About Lars Falk

Lars Falk was an active member of Twice a Man from 1981 to 1982. He contributed as a composer, lyricist, and performer on their debut album, “Music for Girls” (1982).

In 1983, Falk launched his solo career with the cassette album “Through”. The album was co-produced by Falk alongside Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben, both members of Twice a Man. Included on “Though” was the track “Rainy Days” which displays his style very well.

The “Though” album was followed by the single “TV Eye”/”Doors” in 1985.

His self-titled vinyl album, “Lars Falk”, was released in 1988 through Xenophone International and the German label Yellow. A CD version became available in 1994.

After a period dedicated to creating soundtrack music for the interactive game “Entropia”, Falk returned to his synth-pop roots in 2018, releasing digital singles such as “Dog”, “Can Do Without You”, and “Lullaby for the Few”. In 2023, his 1988 album was remastered and reissued, co-produced with Karl Gasleben of Twice a Man, featuring backing vocals by Tinna Möller of the band Brand.

