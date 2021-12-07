Sylph releases ‘Ancient Hole’ EP feat. Terence Fixmer, Regis, Anni Hogan and Nicolas Bougaïeff
(Photo by Rosie Alice Foster) Sylph, the solo project of former S.C.U.M founder and vocalist…
(Photo by Rosie Alice Foster) Sylph, the solo project of former S.C.U.M founder and vocalist Thomas Cohen, returns with a new 4-track single “Ancient Hole”. For this release Cohen has worked with Terence Fixmer, Regis and Nicolas Bougaïeff as well as composer and singer Anni Hogan.
A short film by director Victor Gutierrez, accompanies the release featuring performances of two tracks from the new EP, “Scripture of Love” with Karl O’Connor aka Regis and “Ancient Hole” alongside “Tears Fall From The Sun” with Rrose.
Watch the film below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.