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Nick Cave has announced Conversations With Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music, a 25-date North American tour running from April 9 to May 21, 2027. The format pairs unvetted audience questions on any subject with solo piano performances of songs from across Cave’s catalogue, and marks the first North American run of the series since 2019.

Presale registration opened November 11 and runs through November 12, with general on-sale tickets available November 13 through nickcave.com, except in Montreal, where general tickets go on sale November 13 at 11 a.m. local time.

Cave described the format’s origin in the announcement, writing that it began as “a strange, almost desperate idea” that became “deeply healing” for him. Of the return after an eight-year gap, he wrote: “I’ll have my piano with me, play some songs, and answer questions,” adding, “What could possibly go wrong?”

Tour dates for Nick Cave

April 9 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 12 – Portland, OR, USA – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 – Seattle, WA, USA – The 5th Avenue Theatre

April 14 – Seattle, WA, USA – The 5th Avenue Theatre

April 16 – San Francisco, CA, USA – Orpheum Theatre

April 17 – San Francisco, CA, USA – Orpheum Theatre

April 20 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – The Orpheum Theatre

April 21 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – The Orpheum Theatre

April 24 – Minneapolis, MN, USA – State Theatre

April 26 – Chicago, IL, USA – The Chicago Theatre

April 27 – Detroit, MI, USA – Masonic Jack White Theatre

April 29 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

April 30 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

May 2 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Théâtre St-Denis

May 4 – Boston, MA, USA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

May 5 – Boston, MA, USA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

May 7 – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Kings Theatre

May 8 – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Kings Theatre

May 10 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Met Philadelphia

May 11 – Washington, D.C., USA – Lincoln Theatre

May 13 – Asheville, NC, USA – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 14 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

May 16 – Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium

May 18 – Memphis, TN, USA – Orpheum Theatre

May 21 – New Orleans, LA, USA – Saenger Theatre

No support act is listed for any date. Cave performs solo at the piano throughout the run.

About Nick Cave

Nick Cave, born Nicholas Edward Cave on September 22, 1957, in Warracknabeal, Victoria, Australia, formed his first band as a schoolboy at Caulfield Grammar School in Melbourne in 1973, with Mick Harvey on guitar. After leaving school in 1977, the group took the name the Boys Next Door; guitarist Rowland S. Howard joined in 1978. In 1980 the band renamed itself The Birthday Party, relocated to London, then to West Berlin in 1982, and broke up in 1983.

Cave formed Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds later that same year. The group’s studio albums include “Kicking Against the Pricks” (1986), “Murder Ballads” (1996), “Nocturama” (2003), “Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus” (2004), “Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!” (2008), “Ghosteen” (2019) and “Wild God” (2024), the band’s 18th album. Alongside the Bad Seeds, Cave formed Grinderman in 2006 with Warren Ellis, Martyn P. Casey and Jim Sclavunos, releasing two albums before the project ended in 2011. Cave and Ellis have also scored several films together, including “The Proposition” (2005, which Cave also wrote), “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), “The Road” (2009) and “Hell or High Water” (2016). Cave is also a novelist, with “And the Ass Saw the Angel” (1989) and “The Death of Bunny Munro” (2009) published by HarperCollins. Since 2018, he has written The Red Hand Files, a newsletter in which he answers questions from fans; the 2027 tour takes its name and presenting banner from that project. The “Conversations With Nick Cave” format previously toured North America in 2019; the 2027 dates bring it back for the first time in eight years.

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