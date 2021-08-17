Nick Cave and Warren Ellis record soundtrack for Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’

Photo by pure julia on Unsplash

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have recorded a soundtrack for Andrew Dominik’s upcoming “Blonde” film about Marilyn Monroe.

Cave and Ellis previously worked with the director and screenwriter on his 2016 documentary “One More Time With Feeling”, which chronicles the recording of Cave’s “Skeleton Tree” in the aftermath of his son Arthur’s death.

“Blonde” is a biographical drama film written and directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Based on the life of American actress Marilyn Monroe, it stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson appear in supporting roles.

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson serve as producers on the film, which, after a lengthy period of development that began in 2010, began production in Los Angeles, California in August 2019. It is scheduled to be released in 2022 by Netflix.